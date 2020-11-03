Steve Flowers Analysis: What to Look for on Election Night

by Glenn Halbrooks

Alabama News Network Political Analyst Steve Flowers appeared on our 5:00 p.m. news to talk about what to look for on election night.

Flowers says the lines of people at polls across Alabama are unprecedented. He says that would appear to benefit Republicans because some of the longest lines were at voting locations in Republican suburbs of Birmingham and Mobile.

Republicans in Alabama’s Congressional delegation have aligned themselves closely with President Trump. Flowers says if Trump loses, Alabama would not feel the effects economically as long as the U.S. Senate remains in Republican control.

He points out that U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Alabama) is the chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, which gives him a lot of power and ability to send federal dollars to Alabama. If the Democrats take control of the U.S. Senate, Shelby would lose that chairmanship.

If Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden wins, Flowers says Congresswoman Terri Sewell (D-7th District) would become the link between the White House and Alabama. Sewell has no opposition and will be re-elected. Flowers says her stock would go up, providing benefits for the 7th Congressional District.