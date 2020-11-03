Steve Flowers Analysis: What Will Happen after Election Day?

by Glenn Halbrooks

Alabama News Network Political Analyst Steve Flowers joined us at 5:30 to talk about what happens in the country after the presidential election, no matter who wins.

Flowers says the country is as divided as he’s ever seen it. He says it will take more than a speech to bring the nation back together. He says the two political parties are simply too divided philosophically.

Flowers says if Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden wins the White House, there is talk that he might select a Cabinet made up of people from both parties as a gesture to bring the country together.

But Flowers says some political leaders in Washington of both parties seem to want to keep their base energized by creating a divide.

One issue that has been stalled in Washington is a second economic stimulus package. Flowers says he expects a package to pass once the Election Day politics subsides.