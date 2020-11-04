Barry Moore Wins the District 2 Congressional Race

by Alabama News Network Staff

Republican Barry Moore of Enterprise will be heading to Washington, DC. He won the District 2 race for the U.S. House of Representatives.

Moore beat Democratic candidate Phyllis Harvey-Hall of Montgomery by about a two-to-one margin.

Moore will replace outgoing Republican Congresswoman Martha Roby, who chose not to seek re-election after serving for ten years.

District 2 includes much of Autauga and Elmore counties, part of Montgomery County and extending south to include the Wiregrass region of the state.