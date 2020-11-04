Montgomery Officials Praise Citizens for Supporting Education Tax

by Jerome Jones

On Election Day 61 percent of the 50 thousand plus Montgomery County voters supported a property tax increase for education.

The tax is estimated to generate an additional $33 million to the underfunded school system.

“It’s not easy to say you’re willing to pay a little bit more, but I think the citizens understand that in order for us to have a first class city we have to invest in education,” said Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed.

The measure did receive some opposition, and some citizens are concerned with previous misuse and incompetence within the system.

Officials say the school system is on the rebound, fully accredited, finances in order, and submitting balanced budgets on time.

“These are things that haven’t happened and I think the public rightfully so were concerned about it,” said Clare Weil, MPS board President.

The tax increase will being in February of 2023 and MPS should begin seeing the funds in October of the same year. “Now we can add more resources for our students. We want to work on academics, and the things we can expose our children to,” said Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore.

Representative Kirk Hatcher sponsored the bill in the Legislature, and says this measure was at least 30 years overdue.

“We want our young people to have access to the same resources, the same academic offerings, and the same buildings so that they can compete across Alabama,” said Rep. Hatcher.

A homeowner with a home assessed at around $125K will pay an additional $12.75 per month in property taxes.

Officials say one of the first priorities is building maintenance and beautifying some of the many dilapidated school buildings in Montgomery.

The increased property tax is said to have a long lasting effect on making Montgomery attractive to young families, military families, and industry interested in Montgomery.

” It effects the neighborhood around it. People start sprucing up and you grow a neighborhood that way,” said Weil.

The tax referendum gained support from government, business, and faith leaders in Montgomery.

MPS is currently funded at the lowest millage rate allowed by state law.