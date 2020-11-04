Pay It Forward: Laria Stinson of Montgomery

by Jalea Brooks

The Vance Law Firm and Alabama News Network are honoring Laria Stinson of Montgomery.

Her non-profit, Express-O of Love , is a diaper bank that regularly helps provide about 120 River Region families with supplemental diapers and wipes. It’s a constant need that has been highlighted by the pandemic. Stinson says her non-profit has grown significantly in recent months, now assisting up to 200 families with each monthly giveaway.

There is no government assistance available to help purchase diapers. Stinson says its important for families to know “It’s ok to ask for help.” Families apply in advance online, and are served based on their need and available supplies. Express-O of Love relies heavily on generous donations of diapers, wipes and the funds to purchase them. You can learn more here.

For her efforts, The Vance Law Firm and Alabama News Network are presenting Laria Stinson with $333. Thank you Laria, for all that you do.