Sunny Wednesday with a Warming Trend

by Ryan Stinnett

REST OF THIS WEEK: Today through Friday, week will feature moderating temperatures as our flow switches from the southeast, and that will allow for a few more clouds in the sky each day, but still expect plenty of sunshine. The days will be mild with low to mid 70s expected; while nights remain clear and chilly with lows in the 40s and 50s are expected.

WATCHING ETA: Eta made landfall yesterday as a very powerful category 4 hurricane. This morning, it has weakened and the center of Tropical Storm Eta was located near latitude 13.8 North, longitude 84.7 West. Eta is moving toward the west near 8 mph. A faster west-northwestward motion is expected through Thursday morning. A turn toward the north, and then northeast is forecast Thursday night and Friday. On the forecast track, the center of Eta is expected to move over northern Nicaragua through this morning, and then move across the central portions of Honduras through Thursday morning. The system is forecast to emerge over the northwestern Caribbean Sea on Friday.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 70 mph with higher gusts. Continued weakening will occur while Eta moves over land during the next couple of days, and Eta should become a tropical depression tonight. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 990 mb (29.24 inches).

The NHC forecast track shows Eta curving back into the western Caribbean this weekend with reorganization and intensification. From there, some long range models suggest the system could enter the Southeast Gulf of Mexico, but there is no way to resolve the specific track and intensity beyond seven days. But, it is clearly something to watch.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Moisture levels will try and rise this weekend, but for now, we will keep the forecast dry with a partly to mostly sunny sky both days with highs in the upper 70s, and lows around 50 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: The overall quiet weather pattern will continue well into next week. By the second half of next week as a cold front approaches, and we may be bringing showers back to the forecast. Also, next week’s weather in Alabama could feel some affects from Eta IF it moves into the Gulf. Again, way too early to know if this will be the case.

Have a blessed day!

Ryan