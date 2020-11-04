Thousands Still Without Power After Hurricane Zeta

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Power crews have been working around the clock in West Alabama — to restore power knocked out by Hurricane Zeta.

About a week later Hurricane Zeta tore through the state — thousands people in West Alabama — are still without power.

“The majority of those are in Dallas County where we’ve got about 2600 customers,” said Michael K. Jordan with Alabama Power.

“We’ve got about a 1000 still out in Wilcox. And we’ve got about 200 customers or a few less than 200 customers now out in the Perry County area.”

Many of the those affected were at Bloch Park for a drive-thru giveaway — Wednesday morning.

“They don’t have their refrigerators and the food is spoiled,” said Probate Judge Jimmy Nunn.

“We’re handing out water, we’re handing out tarps, we’re handing out ice, we’re handing out MREs, so that it will assist these individuals and citizens who need it really, really bad.”

Zeta caused extensive widespread damage to homes and property throughout West Alabama — as well as the power grid.

“We are seeing damage the equivalent of what we saw during Hurricane Katrina, the April 27th tornadoes just in the extent of damage to our infrastructure,” said Jordan.

“We do have a lot of resources working as quickly and safely as possible to get everyone’s lights back, everyone’s power restored.”