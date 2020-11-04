Voters and Community Leaders React To Tax Increase Passing

by Kay McCabe

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, 61% of Montgomery County voters voted for the property tax hike that will increase funding of MPS schools.

After months of waiting, residents were able to let their voices be heard. “What are you voting for when you vote against these things,” says Montgomery resident, Jeffrey Bern, “that will do nothing but help our community.”

Chairman of Montgomery Chamber of Commerce, Arthur DuCote, says “It provides good quality of life, and a shot at prosperity for everyone, when that happens for everyone it benefits you to whether you have children or not.”

The tax will not be levied until 2023, but MPS officials may plan on borrowing some projected funds to begin working on new school buildings.