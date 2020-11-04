Warming Up Nicely Late Week

by Shane Butler

No complaints coming into the weather office about this weather we’re having at the moment. High pressure to our east continues to maintain a mostly clear and dry setup for us. We expect a warming trend to kick in and temps are nudging 80 degrees over the upcoming weekend. An easterly wind flow develops and begins to transport some Atlantic moisture into the area. This will lead to clouds but we’re thinking any shower activity holds off until the weekend. It looks more like partly sunny skies with just a slight chance of a few showers both Saturday and Sunday. The better chance of seeing some rain will come as a frontal boundary moves into the deep south early next week. We may also be looking at moisture from Eta working into the area as well. A lot of uncertainty with the tropical system but it will be lurking around the eastern gulf, so we will need to keep an eye on it for potential impacts around the middle of next week.