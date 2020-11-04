Weil Discusses MPS Tax Vote Approval on “Alabama News Rising”

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery County School Board President Clare Weil joined us by phone on “Alabama News Rising” this morning to talk about the next steps now that Montgomery County voters have approved a property tax hike to increase funding for Montgomery Public Schools.

“It’s a new day,” Weil said. She says it has been a long road to win voters’ approval for the tax increase. It’s estimated that an additional $33 million will be generated for the school system starting in 2023.

In the meantime, the school board will be seeking a bond so that work can start in repairing school buildings which have faced years of neglect and are in bad need of basic maintenance.

Overall, Weil says the tax hike is good for students and teachers, as well as the military and business community.

She is excited that the day will come that Advanced Placement courses will be offered in all middle and high schools as well as more career tech programs.

