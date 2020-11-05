80+ Degree Warmth Ahead

by Shane Butler

A quiet weather pattern for us through the upcoming weekend into the middle of next week. High pressure is holding up to the east of us and it’s maintaining the status quo around here. A suns/cloud mix along with warming temps each day. Mornings low temps are coming up and this trend continues into next week..Afternoons are warming as well. We begin to see 80 plus degree warmth over the weekend and throughout most of next week. Mean while, eta continues to hover around the northern Caribbean Sea. Looks like it regains tropical storm strengthen and maintains it into next week. The NHC has the storm sitting in the southeastern gulf around Tuesday. It’s still a guess as to where it heads beyond that. We will be keeping a close eye on it as model data suggest it may try to make a run at the northern gulf. This could possibly bring some impacts into our area. We just have to wait and see if model trends stick to a northern gulf landfall. In the mean time, our weather is great so get out and take advantage of it.