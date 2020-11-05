Above Average Temperatures Ahead

by Ryan Stinnett

Today and tomorrow, will feature some clouds in the sky, but we stay dry and highs today will be in the mid 70s followed by mid and upper 70s tomorrow.

KEEPING AN EYE ON ETA: Latest update on Eta from NHC: The poorly-defined center of Tropical Depression Eta was estimated near latitude 14.5 North, longitude 87.0 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 8 mph. A west-northwestward to northwestward motion is expected today. A turn toward the north, and then the northeast is forecast to occur tonight and Friday. On the forecast track, the center of Eta is expected to move across Honduras through this afternoon, and emerge over the Gulf of Honduras by tonight. Eta is forecast to approach the Cayman Islands and western or central Cuba this weekend.

Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with higher gusts. Eta will likely degenerate to a remnant low or trough of low pressure this morning. However, re-intensification is forecast once the center of Eta moves over the northwestern Caribbean Sea.The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).

Once the system moves back into the Caribbean, it then moves over Cuba, and to a point near Key West Monday night. From there, long range global model guidance suggests Eta will move into eastern Gulf of Mexico. Where it winds up from there is still very much up in the air; way too early to know, but we will be keeping a close eye on the system.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Continued mild weather highlights the forecast for the weekend, and it looks to stay dry, with the exception of a few showers across South Alabama. Both Saturday and Sunday, will feature a partly sunny sky, with highs generally in the upper 70s for most South/Central Alabama communities; lows will be in the 60s both mornings.

NEXT WEEK: The week starts off mild and dry with upper 70s and low 80s expected, but beyond Tuesday, forecast confidence drops as we could be seeing a tropical system in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. However, for now, we will not factor that into the forecast and we should see some showers will return Tuesday night and Wednesday ahead of a front. However, the forecast is subject to change depending if Eta will be an issue.

Have a Thursday you won’t soon forget!!!

Ryan