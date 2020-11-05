Alabama Attorney General Announces $60 Million Settlement with Terminix over Business Practices

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has announced a $60 million state settlement with Terminix International in response to what he calls the company’s alleged illegal business practices targeting Alabama consumers.

A statewide fund for consumer relief will be created to address Alabama consumer damages.

“Today, my office has approved a major consumer settlement against Terminix International for systematically overcharging their Alabama customers for termite services and in many cases failing to honor their service contracts, often resulting in damages to homes and businesses,” Marshall said in a statement.

Marshall says the first complaints about Terminix were to the district attorney in Mobile County, who notified his office.

The Attorney General’s office says an investigation by it and the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries revealed that Terminix engaged in a pattern of collecting annual termite protection premiums from Alabama consumers, but failed to deliver or provide the termite protection services promised in the contracts consumers had with Terminix. As a result, many homes and businesses suffered termite infestation.

In addition to inadequately treating consumer homes for termite protection, Terminix also failed to provide consumers with competent and thorough annual termite inspections as required by Terminix contracts, the Attorney General’s office said.

Additionally, Alabama consumers were paying extra money to Terminix for pesticide they had already paid for and that had already been applied to their homes and businesses, the Attorney General’s office said.

Terminix entered into a $60 million settlement with the State of Alabama to include:

$25 million for Alabama Consumer Relief Fund for the payment of refunds. This claims process will be set up in the coming months at which time the Attorney General will announce how claims are to be made by consumers.

$10 million to retreat over 12,000 customer homes in Mobile, Baldwin and Monroe counties, whether or not those homes had suffered termite damage

Refunds to consumers of any unconscionable price increase paid by consumers in termite protection premiums in 2019 and 2020.

$650 to any Alabama consumer who left Terminix and hired another company to provide termite protection, or pay the difference in the former customer’s new termite protection costs and their previous termite protection costs.

New inspections of homes in the areas affected by Formosan termites to ensure no termite infestation problems still exist, with Terminix repairing all termite damage claims in the affected areas.

$20 million to the Attorney General’s Office to settle the State of Alabama’s claims against Terminix and to be reinvested in statewide consumer protection efforts.

$4 million to the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries.

$1 million charitable contribution to the Auburn University Department of Entomology.

Finally, the Attorney General’s office says Terminix has agreed to adopt a reasonable and affordable price increase schedule to prevent it from charging consumers with unconscionable and exorbitant annual rate increases for its termite services.

Consumers who lost their lifetime Terminix contracts will have them reinstated, if they so desire, at the reasonable price levels consumers were paying Terminix in 2018.

— From the Office of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall