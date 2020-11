Maxwell-Gunter AFB to Hold Active Shooter Drill Friday

by Alabama News Network Staff

Officials at Maxwell-Gunter Air Force Base say the base is planning to hold an active shooter exercise Friday.

The base-wide event will test the installations’ emergency responses and procedures.

During the drill, base personnel and visitors may experience delays at base entrances or interruptions of some on-base services.

Officials are not releasing what time the drill is set to begin.