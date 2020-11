Montgomery County Investigating Body Found at Bridge Near Prattville

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies are on the scene of body found.

MCSO Captain Robert Irsik said deputies were called out to the bridge on Highway 31 near Prattville.

The northbound side at the bridge is closed and traffic will soon be diverted southbound.

The sheriff’s office is asking people to avoid the area for the time being.

We have a crew heading to the scene. Stay with Alabama News Network for the very latest.