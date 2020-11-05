Occupancy Restrictions Removed in Gov. Ivey’s Amended Safer at Home Order

by Jerome Jones

Gov. Kay Ivey and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris have just updated Alabama’s Safer at Home Order to abolish restrictions on occupancy rates.

The order is effective immediately and applies to retail stores, gyms and fitness centers and entertainment venues.

An exception to social distancing guidelines is allowed for barbershops, hair salons, gyms, and restaurants if people wear mask and are separated by an impermeable barrier such as plexiglass.

The statewide mask mandate is still in effect.

Everything else in the order remains the same.

The latest amended Safer at Home order expires on December 11th.

To view what has changed and what remains the same in Alabama’s COVID-19 protocol, CLICK HERE.