State of Alabama Announce $60 Million Settlement With Terminix

by Kay McCabe

Attorney General Steve Marshall announced on Thursday, Nov. 5, a historic $60 million State settlement with Terminix International after the company’s alleged illegal business practices targeting Alabama consumers.

An investigation by the Alabama Attorney General’s office and the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries revealed that Terminix engaged in a pattern of collecting annual termite protection premiums from Alabama consumers, but failed to deliver or provide the termite protection services promised in the contracts consumers had with Terminix. As a result, many homes and businesses suffered termite infestation.

After being confronted with the evidence of its illegal acts, Terminix entered into a $60 million settlement with the State of Alabama to include: