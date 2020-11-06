A Few Showers Over The Weekend

by Shane Butler

Our mild weather pattern continues on through the weekend into early next week. High pressure to our east has established an easterly wind flow into the area. This is leading to moisture creeping into the state. It’s mainly clouds but it will translate into some showers Saturday. Nothing heavy but occasionally showers work east to west across the region. Temps will still manage to warm into the mid to upper 70s Saturday afternoon. We’re thinking showers chances are much less Sunday into Monday. It’s looking partly sunny and warm with temps topping out in the upper 70s to lower 80s both days. A frontal boundary begins to approach the deep south Tuesday. Moisture increases ahead of this boundary and shower chances go up again. The front along with tropical moisture off the gulf kicks up our rain chances Wednesday. We’re watching the track of T.D. Eta closely as it eventually gets into the gulf and works its way northward. There continues to be uncertainty as to whether Eta makes landfall along the northern gulf. It very well could get pushed eastward and away from us as the frontal boundary moves through the south. On the other hand, it might just meander over the gulf well into the latter half of next week. It’s a wait and see for now.