Former Speaker Hubbard Transferred To Kilby Infirmary

by Alabama News Network Staff

Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard, who is facing a four-year-prison sentence for an ethics conviction, has been moved to Kilby Correctional Facility.

Alabama Department of Corrections records show Hubbard is being held in the medical infirmary of Kilby Correctional Facility.

Samantha Rose, a spokeswoman for the Alabama Department of Corrections, said Hubbard was taken into prison custody Wednesday.

She declined to say where Hubbard was being held during quarantine or where he will serve his sentence.

