Local Salvation Army Thanks First Responders in River Region

by Kay McCabe

On Friday, Nov. 6, the Salvation Army of Montgomery held its third annual ‘1st Responders Luncheon’ in Montgomery.

Leaders from Montgomery Police and Fire departments along with Montgomery County Sheriff’s office showed their appreciation at the event as they were all given free lunch meals.

“We wanted to put a positive spin on their service and celebrate them up for all that they do,” says Lt. Bryan Farrington of Montgomery’s Salvation Army, “because they’re putting themselves in harms way just so we can walk around peacefully. ”

Officials say they prepared and served close to 500 meals.