Selma Mayor James Perkins Tackles Several Issues in His First Week

by Jerome Jones

Selma Mayor James Perkins has addressed several issues in his first week back in office. He held a news conference this morning to provide updates since his swearing in ceremony on Monday.

Some residents are still without electricity after Hurricane Zeta crossed Alabama last week.

‘Everything that we need to do specific to FEMA, to our insurance and our claims, we are able to do so within the state under the governor’s declaration,” Perkins said, referring to Gov. Kay Ivey’s declaration of a State of Emergency.

The storm also left behind debris, with some residents complaining that trash pickup is a week behind schedule.

“It’s taken us a week to complete the Monday route. This coming Monday we will start in Tuesday’s route. We will work that area until it’s done or until the next Monday,” he said.

Alabama Power says electricity has been restored to nearly all customers. Nearly the entire city was without power during the hurricane.

Mayor Perkins says the outgoing city council made emergency budget changes to allow private companies to help in cleaning up Selma, but so far, no contract or bid has been pursued.

Selma residents should contact the Public Works Department to report downed trees or debris.

Perkins was elected Selma mayor last month. He was Selma’s first Black mayor when he was elected in 2000, serving until 2008.