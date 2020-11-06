Warm Days, Mild Nights, And Spotty Showers In The Forecast

by Ben Lang

It was a mild November morning across central and south Alabama. Mild mornings with warm afternoons appear to be the story for the weekend and beyond for our area. Friday afternoon looks dry and warm with highs nearing 80° in many locations. While the sky opened up with plentiful sun this morning, we may see more clouds this afternoon. However, Friday remains dry with no rain. Temperatures looks quite mild this evening, in the upper 60s at 7PM, and only falling into the mid 60s through 11PM. Overnight lows range from the upper 50s to low 60s.

Rain returns to the forecast this weekend, but it’s not a significant chance for rain. Saturday looks a bit more cloudy, with somewhere between a partly cloudy and mostly cloudy sky throughout the day. A few spotty showers could develop during the afternoon or evening. However, most locations remain dry. Temperatures warm into the mid and upper 70s. Saturday night stays quite mild, with lows in the low to mid 60s. Sunday features a lower chance for rain, and perhaps a bit more sun than Saturday. Still, the afternoon looks quite warm with highs in the upper 70s.

Warm November weather continues next week. Monday and Tuesday look mainly dry, but Rain chances could be higher around the middle of the week. That could hinge on the eventual track of Eta’s re-incarnation. More on that system and its implications below. Expect highs in the low 80s with lows in the low to mid 60s Monday through Friday of next week.

#Eta is a tropical depression late Friday morning, located in the northwest Caribbean sea. The National Hurricane Center calls for this storm to move northeast towards central Cuba this weekend. It’s forecast to re-strengthen into a tropical storm while it does so. From there, it heads towards south Florida early next week, and into the eastern Gulf around the middle of next week. At this time, models are trending towards taking this system into the Florida panhandle. It could also be weakening, rather than strengthening, as it does so. If that holds true, our area would see minimal impacts. However, there’s still plenty of time for that to change, so we’ll need to keep an eye on model and forecast trends. We may very well be talking about Eta and it’s potential impact to our forecast for another week or more.