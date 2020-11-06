Weekend Blanket Drive for the Homeless
On Saturday, Nov. 7th, the Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless will hold a Blanket Drive for the homeless.
They will be accepting blankets, hats, gloves, and any winter wear.
2020 Blanket Drive Information:
Date(s): Saturday, November 7, 2020, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Saturday, November 14, 2020, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Saturday, November 21, 2020, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Location(s): Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless, 101 Coliseum Blvd., Montgomery
Cloverdale Playhouse, 960 Cloverdale Rd., Montgomery
Vaughn Park Church of Christ, 3800 Vaughn Rd., Montgomery
Festival Plaza Shopping Center, 7921 Vaughn Rd., Montgomery