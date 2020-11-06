Weekend Blanket Drive for the Homeless

by Kay McCabe

On Saturday, Nov. 7th, the Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless will hold a Blanket Drive for the homeless.

They will be accepting blankets, hats, gloves, and any winter wear.

2020 Blanket Drive Information:

Date(s): Saturday, November 7, 2020, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Saturday, November 14, 2020, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Saturday, November 21, 2020, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Location(s): Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless, 101 Coliseum Blvd., Montgomery

Cloverdale Playhouse, 960 Cloverdale Rd., Montgomery

Vaughn Park Church of Christ, 3800 Vaughn Rd., Montgomery

Festival Plaza Shopping Center, 7921 Vaughn Rd., Montgomery