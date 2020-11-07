CBS, ABC Project that Joe Biden Will Win the Presidency

by Alabama News Network Staff

CBS News and ABC News both project that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will win the presidency.

Both networks say Biden has won Pennsylvania’s electoral votes, taking him to 273 electoral votes. That is three more than the 270 needed to secure victory.

Vote counts continue in several other states which remain too close to call.

Biden will become the 46th president of the United States. Victories in “blue wall” northern industrial states propelled Biden to the White House, where he’ll confront America’s deep health, economic and social ills.

Days before he left the White House in 2017, former President Barack Obama surprised Joe Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom and said Biden was “the best vice president America’s ever had” and a “lion of American history.”

The tribute marked the presumed end of a long public life that put Biden in the orbit of the Oval Office for 45 years but never allowed the Delaware Democrat to sit behind the Resolute Desk himself.

Less than four years later, 77-year-old Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. has won election, becoming the oldest president-elect ever.

Meanwhile, Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris is making history as the first Black woman elected vice president of the United States. The 56-year-old California senator is also the first person of South Asian descent elected to the vice presidency.

The Associated Press declared Biden the winner of his native Pennsylvania at 11:25 a.m. EST. The AP called the race for Biden, who held a 34,243-vote lead after it determined that the remaining ballots left to be counted would not allow Trump to catch up .

Biden held a .51 percentage point margin over Trump late Saturday morning. Under Pennsylvania law, a recount is automatic when the margin between two candidates in a statewide race is less than 0.5 percentage points. Biden’s lead over Trump was on track to stay outside of that margin.

