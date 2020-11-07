LACEUP Highlights – Playoffs, Round One
CLASS 1A
Sweet Water (7-2) 61, J.F. Shields (3-8) 22
Notasulga (8-1) 32, Florala (7-3) 30
Linden (11-0) 47, Marengo (5-5) 14
McKenzie (8-2) 54, Loachapoka (6-5) 32
Brantley (11-0) 65, Billingsley (5-6) 9
Keith (8-3) 22, Fruitdale (7-3) 14
Maplesville (8-3) 41, Samson (6-4) 0
Millry (8-2) 55, Central-Hayneville (6-4) 28
Berry (9-1) 50, Sumiton Christian (6-5) 14
Woodland (8-3) 30, Waterloo (6-5) 6
Brilliant (6-5) 43, Valley Head (8-3) 25
Ragland (9-2) 20, R.A. Hubbard (5-6) 16
Winterboro (9-1) 30, Hackleburg (4-7) 8
Hubbertville (9-2) 44, Cedar Bluff (6-5) 37
Decatur Heritage (9-2) 48, Wadley (3-8) 37
Pickens County (8-3) 33, Woodville (5-6) 8
CLASS 2A
Abbeville (9-1) 44, Thorsby (5-5) 6
B.B. Comer (10-1) 1, St. Luke’s Episcopal (4-7) 0, forfeit
Isabella (10-1) 13, Ariton (5-6) 7
Clarke County (8-2) 43, Randolph County (7-4) 21
Leroy (9-1) 54, LaFayette (5-5) 15
Geneva County (8-3) 48, Highland Home (6-5) 26
Lanett (9-2) 51, J.U. Blacksher (3-7) 7
G.W. Long (9-1) 17, Luverne (7-4) 0
Spring Garden (10-1) 72, Tanner (6-5) 21
Red Bay (9-1) 26, Winston County (7-4) 0
North Sand Mountain (10-0) 19, Southeastern (6-5) 0
Addison (7-4) 22, Colbert County (7-4) 15
Aliceville (6-4) 27, Hatton (5-6) 14
Cleveland (8-3) 24, Falkville (8-3) 0
Mars Hill Bible (9-2) 64, Lamar County (4-7) 18
Westbrook Christian (10-1) 42, Section (5-6) 0
CLASS 3A
Slocomb (10-1) 39, Southside-Selma (6-5) 20
Trinity Presbyterian (9-2) 10, Flomaton (8-3) 7
Montgomery Academy (11-0) 24, Providence Christian (4-7) 9
Pike County (6-3) 39, Hillcrest-Evergreen (6-5) 21
T.R. Miller (9-2) 42, Dadeville (6-5) 14
Thomasville (9-1) 52, Wicksburg (6-5) 18
Montgomery Catholic (9-2) 52, Bayside Academy (8-3) 21
Opp (8-3) 14, Greensboro (6-5) 8
Winfield (10-1) 40, Sylvania (6-5) 24
Ohatchee (10-1) 28, Lauderdale County (7-4) 14
Fyffe (11-0) 69, Oakman (7-4) 21
Walter Wellborn (9-1) 63, Phil Campbell (5-6) 20
Piedmont (10-1) 47, Colbert Heights (5-6) 14
Plainview (10-1) 41, Vinemont (7-4) 14
Saks (8-3) 22, East Lawrence (9-2) 15
J.B. Pennington (8-3) 41, Geraldine (6-5) 14
CLASS 4A
Alabama Christian (9-2) 56, West Blocton (6-5) 14
Jacksonville (7-3) 27, Jackson (6-5) 24
American Christian (11-0) 65, Geneva (4-7) 21
Mobile Christian (9-1) 17, Cherokee County (7-4) 14
Anniston (4-6) 25, Williamson (7-4) 16
Bibb County (9-2) 52, Dale County (7-4) 21
Handley (9-1) 32, Vigor (5-5) 20
Montevallo (7-4) 27, Saint James (7-4) 21
Etowah (8-2) 31, Randolph (5-6) 7
Haleyville (8-3) 48, Central-Florence (8-3) 18
Madison Academy (10-0) 48, Dora (5-6) 14
Northside (9-2) 20, Deshler (6-5) 13
Gordo (10-1) 41, Brooks (6-5) 12
Oneonta (7-4) 27, Madison County (9-3) 24
West Limestone (10-1) 44, Hamilton (5-6) 0
Good Hope (10-1) 33, North Jackson (6-5) 8
CLASS 5A
Pike Road (11-0) 46, Shelby County (6-5) 7
UMS-Wright (7-4) 27, Holtville (7-4) 6
Demopolis (11-0) 38, Rehobeth (6-5) 25
Faith Academy (10-1) 49, Sylacauga (8-3) 13
St. Paul’s Episcopal (11-0) 44, Talladega (3-8) 20
Selma (7-4) 22, Carroll (3-7) 6
Central, Clay County (10-1) 45, Satsuma (5-6) 14
Andalusia (8-3) 44, Marbury (6-5) 7
Alexandria (10-1) 57, West Point (4-7) 20
Parker (6-4) 35, East Limestone (6-4) 21
Guntersville (10-0) 62, Hayden (6-5) 3
Pleasant Grove (8-2) 47, Mae Jemison (4-7) 18
Ramsay (10-0) 56, Lawrence County (5-6) 20
Fairview (10-1) 27, Center Point (7-4) 22
Russellville (9-2) 14, Fairfield (5-6) 7
Leeds (9-2) 41, Boaz (5-6) 14
CLASS 6A
Opelika (8-2) 51, Wetumpka (5-6) 28
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (9-2) 31, McGill-Toolen Catholic (7-3) 21
Lee-Montgomery (7-3) 23, Pelham (8-3) 21
Saraland (9-2) 45, Northridge (8-3) 7
Spanish Fort (8-3) 26, McAdory (4-7) 13
Helena (7-4) 22, Carver-Montgomery (7-4) 19
Blount (7-4) 40, Hueytown (5-6) 24
Eufaula (9-2) 52, Stanhope Elmore (5-6) 28
Pinson Valley (8-2) 45, Arab (5-6) 0
Shades Valley (4-7) 28, Cullman (8-3) 14
Oxford (10-1) 44, Minor (7-4) 6
Briarwood Christian (8-3) 31, Hartselle (8-3) 17
Mountain Brook (10-1) 38, Muscle Shoals (6-5) 7
Gardendale (9-2) 52, Fort Payne (8-3) 24
Homewood (7-4) 34, Athens (7-4) 31
Clay-Chalkville (10-1) 63, Southside-Gadsden (7-4) 0
CLASS 7A
Theodore (10-1) 40, Enterprise (8-3) 28
Central-Phenix City (7-4) 49, Fairhope (8-3) 21
Auburn (9-1) 39, Baker (5-5) 3
Daphne (10-1) 42, Prattville (7-4) 33
Thompson (11-0) 49, Grissom (6-5) 7
Hewitt-Trussville (9-2) 55, James Clemens (8-3) 12
Oak Mountain (7-4) 41, Austin (8-3) 28
Hoover (10-1) 49, Sparkman (6-5) 14