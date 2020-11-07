Montgomery Co. Deputy Sheriff’s Association Launches Annual Toy Drive

by Jerome Jones

Saturday morning the MCDSA started their annual holiday toy drive at Ann St. Wal-Mart.

The drive collects toys for children in rural Montgomery County.

For 20 years, the association has hosted the toy drive.

Fox 20, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, and the Park Crossing HS basketball team partnered for the drive.

Toys will be collected until December 10th.

The sheriff’s department will come to your home to pick up toys this year, because of COVID-19 protocols.

To schedule a pick up, call the Montgomery County Sheriffs Office at 334-832-2515.