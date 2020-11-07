President-elect Biden Releases Statement about His Victory

by Alabama News Network Staff

President-elect Joe Biden has released the following statement on his website after he was declared the winner of the presidential election this morning.

“My fellow Americans, I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris.

In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America.

With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation.

It’s time for America to unite. And to heal.

We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together.”

Biden is expected to address the nation tonight from Wilmington, Delaware.