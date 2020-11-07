Rep. Kirk Hatcher Announces Bid for Senate District 26

by Jerome Jones

Saturday morning second year State Representative Kirk Hatcher formally announced his bid for the vacant Senate seat.

Dozens of supporters were on hand to back Hatcher as the made the announcement.

Kirk Hatcher is a native of Montgomery and is best known for authoring and carrying the Montgomery Co. Ad Valorem Tax though the legislature this year.

Seven candidates have qualified for the election, 6 Democrats and 1 Republican.

Alabama Senate District 26 covers a large part of Montgomery.

The special election for the seat is November 17th, and the general election is on March 2, 2021.