Wreck in Tuskegee Kills Auburn Man

by Alabama News Network Staff

Tuskegee police say a man was killed in a one-car crash this morning.

Police say 47-year-old McGarrett Tyson of Auburn was killed around 2 a.m. in the 3000 block of Notasulga Road. They say his vehicle left the road and hit several objects before it flipped and landed on its roof.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

Police ask that anyone who witnessed this crash to call them. Call the Tuskegee Police Department at (334) 727-0200 or the Secret Witness Line at (334) 727-9865 reference case 2011074 .

You may also submit a tip online tuskegeealabama.gov/police-department/webforms/submit-tip .