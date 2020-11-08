4 Notre Dame Defeats #1 Clemson in Double Overtime

by Alabama News Network Staff

Kyren Williams ran for a 3-yard touchdown in the second overtime and No. 4 Notre Dame shut down top-ranked Clemson with a couple of sacks to seal a 47-40 victory for the Fighting Irish’s first win over a No. 1 team in 27 years.

Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei played in place of starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who was on the sideline for the game. Lawrence had tested positive for coronavirus late last month. While he completed his 10-day isolation, he had not finished all of the ACC’s protocol in order to play.

Clemson had won 36 straight regular-season games and had not lost to an Atlantic Coast Conference team since 2017.

Playing in the ACC only because of the coronavirus pandemic, Notre Dame snapped both streaks.

The win sparked fans to storm the field in a celebration that most definitely did not meet the CDC’s social-distancing guidelines.

