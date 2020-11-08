AP College Football Poll: Alabama Ranked #1 for First Time This Season

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll for the first time this year. That extends the Crimson Tide’s record of consecutive seasons with at least one week on top of the rankings to 13.

Notre Dame moved up two spots to No. 2 after upsetting Clemson in a dramatic double-overtime game and Ohio State remained No. 3.

Clemson gave up the top spot for the first time this season and landed at No. 4.

Alabama received 59 of 62 first-place votes. Notre Dame received two first-place votes and now has its best ranking since it was No. 1 at the end of the 2012 regular season.

Ohio State got the remaining first-place vote.

The SEC is represented with Alabama at No. 1; Texas A&M, which moved up from No. 7 to No.5; Florida, which moved up from No. 8 to No. 6; Georgia, which dropped from No. 5 to No. 12 with its loss to Florida; and Auburn, which remains at No. 24.

COMPLETE POLL:

1 Alabama (6-0)

2 Notre Dame (7-0)

3 Ohio State (3-0)

4 Clemson (7-1)

5 Texas A&M (5-1)

6 Florida (4-1)

7 Cincinnati (6-0)

8 Brigham Young (8-0)

9 Miami (FL) (6-1)

10 Indiana (3-0)

11 Oregon (1-0)

12 Georgia (4-2)

13 Wisconsin (1-0)

14 Oklahoma State (5-1)

15 Coastal Carolina (7-0)

16 Marshall (6-0)

17 Iowa State (5-2)

18 Oklahoma (5-2)

19 SMU (7-1)

20 USC (1-0)

21 Texas (5-2)

22 Liberty (7-0)

23 Northwestern (3-0)

24 Auburn (4-2)

25 Louisiana-Lafayette (6-1)

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)