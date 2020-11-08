Mostly Cloudy, Warm, And Breezy (Again) Monday; Eta Could Become A Hurricane (Again)

by Ben Lang

It was another mostly cloudy day across central and south Alabama. However, unlike Saturday, sunshine actually became quite abundant in many location prior to sunset. It was warm and breezy again, with highs in the 70s and 80s. Winds were out of the east-northeast in excess of 15 miles per hour at times. Looks like the breezy wind carries on overnight and on Monday. However, winds speeds look a little lower overnight, at around 5 to 10 mph, before picking back up on Monday. Otherwise, expect another mild November night with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Monday looks like another mostly cloudy, warm, and breezy day with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds increase to around 10 to 15 mph out of the east-northeast once more, and there could be a few stray showers here or there. However, the vast majority of our area remains dry again. Monday night looks mostly cloudy and very mild with lows in the mid to upper 60s. The chance for rain looks higher Tuesday, but with just a relatively scattered coverage of showers and perhaps some storms. The warm weather continues, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Our rain chance looks higher Wednesday as a front approaches from the west, and Eta parallels the Florida coast on a north track. More on that system below. Eta’s track becomes highly uncertain late this week, though it’s looking more likely that it moves towards the big bend of Florida. That path would keep direct impacts to our southeast, but uncertainty in the forecast track is still high late this week. For now, looks like some rain is possible Thursday and Friday, but not a particularly high coverage of it.

Eta is near the Florida straight after crossing central Cuba Saturday night. It still has winds near 65 mph, and the National Hurricane Center forecasts Eta to become a hurricane Monday. Hurricane warnings are in effect for the Florida keys. Eta drifts west and perhaps a bit southwest into the eastern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday, but turns north around the middle of the week. It’s favored to parallel Florida’s west coast on approach to the big bend of Florida late this week. However, uncertainty is high towards the end of the forecast track. With Eta in the Gulf this week, we still need to watch it closely for potential impacts in our area. Stay tuned.