Army Officials Encourage Residents to Enlist

by Kay McCabe

Officials from the United States Army are encouraging Alabamians to consider enlisting.

Anyone qualified and at least 17 years old, can join the army. Officials say the army provides over 150 opportunities for you to accomplish your goals.

“If they have any goals or anything they want to obtain I will show them how to army can definitely help them to ultimately achieve what they want,” says SFC Raymond Gabriel, “Yes it is a time commitment and there is a contract to serve time, but at the end of the day the army is what you make it and we have over 150 opportunities now we can help you to get to your end goal.”

For more information on enlisting visit here.