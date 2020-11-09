Gov. Kay Ivey Pardons Turkeys in Time-Honored Alabama Tradition

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey once again took part in a time-honored Alabama tradition. On the grounds of the Alabama Governor’s Mansion this morning, she pardoned two turkeys just in time for Thanksgiving.

The turkeys, always named “Clyde” and “Henrietta”, came from the Bates Turkey Farm in Fort Deposit. They will get to live their lives in peace without worrying about ending up on someone’s supper table.

This tradition got its start in 1949 when then-Gov. Jim Folsom pardoned the first turkey.

Joining Gov. Ivey for this year’s 71st annual turkey pardoning were Alabama Agriculture and Industries Commissioner Rick Pate, Alabama Egg and Poultry Association President Johnny Adams and Becky Bates Sloane of the Bates House of Turkey in Greenville.