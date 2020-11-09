“Jeopardy!” Executive Producer Speaks about Death of Alex Trebek

by Alabama News Network Staff

Today’s episode of “Jeopardy!” started with a somber tribute to the life of longtime host Alex Trebek, who died on Sunday at the age of 80.

Executive Producer Mike Richards addressed the camera to say how much Trebek would be missed. He also said the final 35 episodes will air as they were shot because that is what Trebek wanted.

Richards says the final shows were recorded less than two weeks ago.

The episodes with Alex Trebek will air between now and Christmas. The show says it is not announcing plans for a new host at this time.

“Jeopardy!” can be seen weekday afternoons at 4:30 p.m. on CBS 8.