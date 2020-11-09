Montgomery Co. Commission Unveils New Elton N. Dean, Sr. Park

by Kay McCabe

West Montgomery added some fun things to do for you and your family.

On Monday, Nov. 9, the Montgomery county commission held the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Elton N. Dean, Sr. Park located in West Montgomery.

The 15-acre park includes a five-acre pond, playground, pavilions, and an overlook. “There’s no other park like this in Montgomery Alabama,” says Dean, “and for so long people in West Montgomery have been depressed because nothing is going on. So this is a $3 million park and it’s just a start of what we want to do in West Montgomery.”

Dean says this is the beginning of new things for West Montgomery.

The park is located at 251 Old Selma Road, Montgomery, Alabama.