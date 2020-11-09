Mostly Cloudy, Warm, And Breezy Monday; Eta Still Worth Watching

by Ben Lang

Another mostly cloudy, warm, and breezy November day is underway. At midday, temperatures are well into the 70s and nearing 80° in many locations. A mostly cloudy sky remains overhead, with plenty of cloud-cover expected through the afternoon. However, that doesn’t mean we won’t see breaks of sun on occasion today. There could even be a stray shower here or there. Winds remain out of the northeast at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts over 20 mph at times. Expect high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Temperatures won’t fall much this evening, likely still in the low 70s through midnight. Overnight lows only fall into the upper 60s.

Tuesday looks mostly cloudy again, though the chance for rain appears a bit higher. Still, the overall coverage of rain remains on the lower end. But by the afternoon, scattered showers and perhaps a few storms dot the radar. Tuesday looks warm still, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Tuesday night lows only fall into the upper 60s or low 70s.

Wednesday may feature our best chance for rain this week. A front approaches from the west, producing scattered to numerous showers and some storms. Wednesday *still* looks warm, with highs near 80°. The rain chance looks lower Thursday and Friday, with the front (maybe?) clearing our area to the southeast. Eta’s eventual track throws a wrench into the forecast late this week, more on that storm below.

This weekend doesn’t look completely rain free, but it won’t be a washout either. Saturday looks relatively dry, but some showers, especially in southeast Alabama, can’t be ruled out. The rain chance may be a bit higher Sunday with another front approaching from the west. That front could bring a cool-down to start next week, and possibly a stretch of drier weather. Time will tell.

Eta remains a tropical storm at midday Monday, with sustained winds near 50 mph. It’s moving southwest away from the Florida Keys, where it made yet another landfall Sunday night. Eta might continue southwest through Tuesday, then turns north Wednesday. Models are tightly packed through Thursday morning, showing Eta paralleling Florida’s west coast, though well west of the coast. After that, various hurricane and global models diverge significantly. The National Hurricane Center forecast still calls for Eta to move towards Florida’s big bend by this weekend. It also shows Eta weakening as it moves north. An overall weakening trend seems to be the consensus among most models. So even if Eta were to track further west, perhaps bringing some impacts to our area, it probably wouldn’t be a strong system. We’ll continue to bring you updates.