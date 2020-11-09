President-elect Joe Biden Implores Americans to Wear a Mask

by Alabama News Network Staff

President-elect Joe Biden is imploring Americans to wear masks to slow the spread of the coronavirus – even as he cheered news about the promising development of a vaccine being developed by pharmaceutical giant Pfizer.

Biden, in televised remarks this morning after meeting with his newly formed coronavirus advisory board, cautioned that Americans still face “a dark winter” and need to be aggressive about mask wearing and social distancing as infections continue to surge around the country.

Even if Pfizer gets approval from regulators for emergency use of a vaccine, Biden noted it could be months before the vaccine is widely available.

