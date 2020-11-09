Rain Chances Increasing Midweek

by Shane Butler



We’re heading towards a week with mild temps and periods of rain. High pressure remains east of us but close enough to be the main weather influence for now. T.S. Eta is now churning away over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. The tropical storm will work its way northward though the week. In the mean time, We continue to warm nicely with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s all week. Nights will be fairly mild with lows only in the 60s. As we move into midweek, a cold front works into the deep south. This frontal system along with some of Eta’s moisture will increase our rain chances Wednesday. Looks like the front will push through the area and high pressure slides in behind it. This setup will give us a nice and sunny end to the work week. We go into the weekend with another frontal boundary approaching the deep south. We expect some rain and possibly a few storms to accompany this boundary as it moves through here. High pressure returns and early next week is looking nice and mild.