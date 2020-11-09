River Region Leaders Sign Military Appreciation Week Proclamation

by Kay McCabe

In honor of Veteran’s Day on Wednesday, Nov. 11, the City of Montgomery and officials are showing their appreciation all week.

On Monday, Nov. 9, Mayor Steven Reed joined the mayors of Millbrook, Prattville, Pike Road, Tallassee, and Wetumpka for the annual Military Appreciation Week Proclamation Signing. Officials say the proclamation is a way for residents to show their appreciation and support for those who serve and protect our nation.

Adjutant General of the State of Alabama Major General Sheryl E. Gordon says, “When you think about only 1% of the citizens of the United States serve in the military, that puts us in a very elite elite group of individuals and for the community to recognize our service and what we do throughout the year it’s greatly appreciated by all of us.”