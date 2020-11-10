Alabama vs LSU has been Postponed

by Adam Solomon

The Alabama at LSU game on Saturday, November 14, has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the LSU program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

“While it is unfortunate to have multiple postponements in the same week, we began the season with the understanding interruptions to the schedule were possible and we have remained focused throughout the season on the health of everyone around our programs,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “We must remain vigilant, within our programs and in our communities, to prevent the spread of the virus and to manage activities that contribute to these interruptions.”

Per the SEC, because LSU has a game tentatively scheduled for December 12, the opportunity to reschedule the Alabama at LSU game will need to be evaluated. The rescheduling of games on the remaining SEC football schedule may include December 19 as a playing date.

The SEC has also postponed the Texas A&M at Tennessee game for Saturday, November 14, because of issues in the Texas A&M program. As announced yesterday, the Auburn at Mississippi State for Saturday, November 14, was postponed because of issues in the Mississippi State program.

Alabama and Auburn haven’t played since Oct. 31 because both teams had a bye week on Nov. 7. The earliest the teams will take the field will now be Nov. 21.