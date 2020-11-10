Auburn Football pauses team activities with 12 Covid-19 cases

by Adam Solomon

The Auburn Tigers have halted team activities after nine players and three staff members tested positive for Covid-19 during the team’s bye week. Auburn’s matchup with Mississippi State scheduled for this weekend has already been postponed due to an outbreak at MSU.

The SEC had previously said: “The Auburn at Mississippi State FB game of Nov. 14 is postponed due to positive tests & subsequent quarantine of individuals within the MSU FB program. The action is consistent with SEC COVID-19 management requirements. The game is tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12.”

Auburn is the third SEC team to pause activities this week, joining Mississippi State and Texas A&M. The Alabama-LSU game is also in doubt because of COVID-19 issues at LSU.