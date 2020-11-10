Experts Predict Gas Prices to Remain Stable

by Jerome Jones

Gas prices in Montgomery have been trending downward lately and experts predict they will stay that way.

The people over at the popular app and website Gasbuddy say coronavirus is directly responsible for the stable prices.

“Prices have been remarkably a quite period of time due to the coronavirus, which has reduced gasoline demand,” said Patrick Dehaan, head of petroleum analysis at Gasbuddy.

According to Dehaan, the effectiveness of a coronavirus vaccine and if people being to get out more will be the determining factor for the next 6 to 12 months.

Gas prices in Montgomery range from as low as $1.50 per gallon to $2.00 per gallon.

To find the lowest gas prices around, vist the gasbuddy website.