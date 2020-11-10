Local Prattville ‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Remembers Host Alex Trebek

by Kay McCabe

As the world continues to mourn the loss of long-time “Jeopardy!” host, Alex Trebek, former contestant and AUM professor, Dr. Darren Harris-Fain, finds joy in being able to have been on the show and meet Trebek.

Five years ago Dr. Darren Harris-Fain finally stepped out on the “Jeopardy!” stage after eight years of auditioning. He won three times, earning over $60,000. Today, he reminisces on his days as a “Jeopardy!” contestant and what it was like to be in Trebek’s presence. “He was just a warm, generous and gracious man,” says Harris-Fain.

Harris-Fain says he vividly remembers Trebek always taking time to speak to the audience and contestants after the show.

“I would say Alex‘s legacy is that he showed America that it was OK to be smart and to know things,” says Harris-Fain, “he always said ‘I don’t know all the answers but I’m always learning.’”

Trebek passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, after battling stage IV pancreatic cancer.