Murder Investigation Underway in Marengo Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A murder investigation is underway in Marengo County — after authorities find a man lying dead on a county road in Magnolia.

Chief Deputy Kenneth Collier says the body of 49 year old Zerick Pritchett was found at around 10 o’clock Monday night — on County Road 30.

Collier says it appeared that Pritchard had been shot.

He says the body has been sent to forensics for an autopsy — to determine the cause of death.

“It’s currently under investigation and if anyone has any information please contact us at 334-295-4208. That’s the Marengo County Sheriff’s Department,” said Collier.