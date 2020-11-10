Showers/Storms Wednesday

by Shane Butler



We head into midweek with our rain chances going up. A cold front is moving towards the deep south and moisture is streaming northward ahead of the boundary. Showers and even a few t-storms will be possible Wednesday. Temps will likely manage upper 70s to lower 80s for highs. The front moves on through and high pressure moves over the region for a few days. This puts us back into a sunny and mild weather pattern Thursday and Friday. Morning temps will be a bit cooler with mid to upper 50s and daytime highs will still manage upper 70s. It looks like T.S. Eta will finally make its way into the northern gulf going into the weekend. At the same time, we have another cold front moving towards the state. The tropical track is lending towards an eastward shift and that would keep impacts minimal for us. It looks like Eta pushing some rain into the area Saturday afternoon and evening. The front is moving into the state around the same time. The front will help nudge Eta more eastward and away from the state. High pressure builds in behind the front and that puts us back into sunshine and drier weather early next week. The air mass behind the front is much colder so temps will be falling. Highs head into the mid to upper 60s while overnight lows sink into the lower to mid 40s.