U.S. Allowing First Emergency Use of COVID-19 Antibody Drug

by Alabama News Network Staff

U.S. health officials have allowed emergency use of the first antibody drug to help the immune system fight COVID-19.

The Food and Drug Administration has cleared the experimental drug from Eli Lilly for people 12 and older with mild or moderate COVID-19 not requiring hospitalization.

Tests of it are continuing, but the drug does not seem to help patients with more serious illness.

It is similar to a treatment President Trump received after contracting the virus last month.

The government previously reached an agreement to buy and supply much of the early production of the drug.

