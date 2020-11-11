ALEA: Beware of Fake License Renewal Sites

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama law enforcement officials are cautioning everyone to beware of scams when they renew their drivers license online. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said Tuesday some third-party websites are charging people extra fees to renew their license online.

The sites are not affiliated with the state. ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said one website charged a $50 administrative fee in addition to the agency’s $39 renewal fee. The agency urged people to go directly to ALEA’s Driver License Division at www.alea.gov to renew their license online instead of using a search engine to find the site.

