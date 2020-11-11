COVID-19 Alters Veteran’s Day Ceremony in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The threat posed by COVID-19 significantly changed the annual Veteran’s Day ceremony in Selma — but it didn’t stop it.

So, even though it looked a little different — the service of our veterans was still recognized — honored — and celebrated in Dallas County.

However, the annual ceremony was unlike usual — due to COVID-19.

This year — members of American Legion Post 20 in Selma — decided against bringing a crowd of people into a confined space for the ceremony.

Mark Boswell is the post’s commander.

“With the COVID and our older members in the community and veterans, I just didn’t feel like it would be safe,” he said.

Still — that didn’t stop members from gathering in front of the eternal flame — to pay tribute to men and women who’ve served. They played patriotic music — and handed out American flags to people who came out.

“Mainly what we did out here — was not to forget our veterans,” said Boswell.

Air Force veteran John Lackeos served 3 tours of duty in southeast Asia — as well as 3 tours of duty in the Gulf War — during a 24 year military career.

“Serving my country has done more for me — than I’ve done for it. And I just thank God that I was physically and mentally able to do my part,” Lackeos said.

“We take the flag down to half staff at the 11th hour — on the 11th day — of the 11th month,” said Boswell.

The American Legion Post 20 sponsors the Selma and Dallas County Veteran’s Day ceremony — each year.