Frontal Passage Tonight

by Shane Butler



A cold front makes a push through the area tonight. Ahead of the boundary, we expect occasional showers and maybe a rumble of thunder. Temps remain mild through the overnight hours. The front is to our south Thursday. This allows drier air to spill into the state. The day starts out cloudy but sunshine returns as the day progresses. Temps will manage mid to upper 70s for highs. A clear sky and lighter winds set us up for a cooler Friday night. Temps will drop into the upper 40s for lows early Saturday morning. The rest of the weekend is looking really nice. We expect mostly sunny skies and mild temps both days. Another cold front moves into the deep south Monday. We don’t see much, if any precipitation accompanying the boundary. What you notice is much cooler air. Daytime highs will only manage mid to upper 60s while overnight lows are in the lower 40s through midweek.

T.S. Eta: Its expected to make landfall along the northern west coast of Florida tonight. The storm moves northeastward across the northern peninsula and into the western Atlantic Thursday night. This track will keep us from any direct impacts from the tropical system.